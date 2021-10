In Massachusetts. I let my ex wife stay in the house, I moved out. Both of our names are still on the deed. I have not lived there for 4 years. Our agreement states "as to agreed upon major repairs (costing greater than 500$) the cost would be split 50/50." If I do not agree to paying for large repairs, such as a new heating system or a new roof since I haven't lived there, does this agreement hold me responsible?