Kansas City falls to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football, 38-20

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleads with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs were far from the form they were in that helped them defeat the Bills in last year’s AFC Championship game, falling 38-20 to Buffalo on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs finished with four turnovers, including three by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as they lost for the third time in four weeks.

The Chiefs (2-3) opened with a 17-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker field goal. The Bills (4-1) responded by going 75 yards on eight plays, running the ball six times toward a Josh Allen rushing score.

Byron Pringle fumbled the ensuing kickoff, though the Chiefs forced a three-and-out.

The Chiefs made up for the turnover with some trickery in the end zone. On second-and-goal at the 5, Travis Kelce originally lined up under center. After shifting out wide, Tyreek Hill then motioned under center, only for Patrick Mahomes to come in and throw a touchdown pass to Pringle for a 10-7 lead.

Buffalo then rallied off 17 points on its next three drives with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, a field goal and a 53-yard pass to Dawson Knox with 1:18 left in the half.

A Butker field goal to end the half made it 24-13 at the break.

The game was then delayed for more than an hour due to lightning and heavy rain. Both team’s special teamers were on the field warming up when a message displayed advising fans to seek shelter. About half of the crowd of 70,000 returned for the second half.

They were treated to three-straight punts before a pass by Mahomes bounced off the hands of Hill and into the arms of Micah Hyde, who returned it 26 yards for a score and 31-13 lead.

The following drive saw a Mahomes pass batted into the air by Bills defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau, and he intercepted the ball at the Buffalo 8-yard line.

Kansas City forced a three-and-out that led to a 1-yard passing touchdown to Kelce to get within 31-20.

But a roughing the passer penalty on Frank Clark negated an interception by Rashad Fenton, and the Bills drove 81 yards in just under eight minutes for a 8-yard touchdown pass to Sanders.

Kansas City ended its final drive with a fumble by Mahomes, and the Bills ran out the clock.

It’s the worst regular season loss by the Chiefs under Mahomes, who finished with 272 yards, two scores and two picks. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three scores.

Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing with 61 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with an injury.

Kansas City heads to Washington in Week 6.

  • Updated Oct 9, 2021

  • Updated Oct 8, 2021

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
