Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Allen finished with 315 yards...

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
State
Kansas State
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
MPNnow

Maiorana: Bills are annihilating lesser opponents but must beat Chiefs to be AFC favorite

ORCHARD PARK – Josh Allen said Wednesday that he wasn’t even aware that the Buffalo Bills were playing the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Now, we all know that’s a straight up lie because even in the one-game-at-a-time cliché world that NFL players and coaches live in, you know as well as I that Allen and the Bills had that Chiefs game circled on their calendars the moment the NFL schedule was released.
NFL
Daily Herald

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills are the winners of a much-hyped showdown of AFC heavyweights, heading into Arrowhead Stadium and KO-ing the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. Buffalo’s defense showed that its early success could be sustained against one of the league’s hottest offenses, and Josh Allen stepped up under pressure to keep putting points on the board from start to finish.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Bills focused on Chiefs matchup — but AFC title bruises remain

Bills’ Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: ‘It’s Week 5’ | NFL.com. “It’s Week 5,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is. But it’s a new year and this team’s different than last year, and their team’s different than last year.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Emmanuel Sanders on Buffalo Bills’ AFC title game loss to Chiefs: ‘The bruises are definitely there’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders sat in team meetings this week and just listened as the game film played from last season’s AFC Championship game. It’s not hard for Buffalo Bills fans, or players that were on the roster 10 months ago, to conjure up memories from a one-sided Kansas City victory. That game sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bills back to Buffalo to wallow in the sting from getting as close as a team can get to the big game without going.
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PATRICK MAHOMES & CHIEFS HOST JOSH ALLEN & BILLS IN 2020 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME REMATCH ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Coverage Begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. Sunday Night Football & Football Night in America Delivering Largest Audiences Since 2015 and 2016, Respectively. STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 6, 2021 –...
NFL
Syracuse.com

3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills 38, Chiefs 20 | Game recap, highlights & photos

Bills are now 4-1 and lead the AFC East by two games (New England is 2-3 in second place) Bills have produced at least 35 points in four consecutive games for just the second time in franchise history (games 10-13 in 2004) Bills set an NFL record for taking a...
NFL

