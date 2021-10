Leslie Gilmore Jr., 90, of Owensboro took a breath on Saturday, October 9, 2021, and his lungs were completely filled for the first time in many years as he stepped into Heaven. He was born in Daviess County on June 8, 1931, to the late Leslie H. Gilmore, Sr. and Lalia Elliott Gilmore. Leslie was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum where he worked for 23 years and was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.