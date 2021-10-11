CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

Final score: Chiefs rolled by Bills, lose 38-20 on Sunday Night Football

For the fourth time in the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. For the second time in that span, it was a blowout. The Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead Stadium and stifled the Chiefs’ offense, forcing four turnovers and holding them to 13 points until late in the fourth quarter — all on the way to a 38-20 victory..
Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of its biggest hurdles in the...
Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 5 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a flat performance on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They got embarrassed on their home turf, on both sides of the ball. There are no moral victories to be had either. The offense regressed, the defense regressed and the playcalling didn’t help out either side until it was too late.
Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]
Bills hand Chiefs third loss of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. It’s the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, who now sit at 2-3. The Chiefs grabbed an early lead with a field goal after a long opening drive but didn’t hold it for long. Josh Allen ran for […]
Buffalo Bills bowl over Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the last AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were resilient after a lackluster first quarter, riding 21 second quarter points to an eventual 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday night, the Bills flipped the script. After Byron...
Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
Bills' strong defensive line on display in Chiefs matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the Buffalo Bills' strong offensive line is a major reason why the team was able to shatter a points record with their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, it's not the only reason. It's tough to ignore the other side of the...
'Be patient' | How the Bills defense slowed down the Chiefs

Leslie Frazier wrote two words on his call sheet Sunday, a mantra to revisit any time the threat of the Kansas City Chiefs tempted him to stray from his game plan. "There were times where I wanted to get outside of myself," the Bills defensive coordinator admitted Monday. "… They might make a play here or there, but stay with the plan and let our players play."
