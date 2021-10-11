ROMP returning to summer roots in 2022

A crowd gathers in front of the ROMP Fest stage during a performance by Sister Sadie on Sept. 16 at Yellow Creek Park. The bluegrass festival is scheduled to return to the park on June 22-25, 2022. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

ROMP will return to its summer roots in 2022.

Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces the festival, said the bluegrass festival in Yellow Creek Park is scheduled for June 22-25.

This year, it was moved to Sept. 15-18 because of COVID-19.

Joslin said attendance was down 50% to around 12,000 people — the lowest number in a decade.

He said people being reluctant to get in crowds with the pandemic still in full swing, the festival moving to a date after school started and few people from other countries wanting to travel to the United States are among the likely reasons for the lower attendance.

“ROMP was a success in many ways,” Joslin said. “But we followed COVID protocols. We had to refund some tickets, but on the other hand, we saw a bump in sponsorships this year. People saw an advantage in sponsoring ROMP.”

The festival was canceled by COVID in 2020.

In 2019, ROMP drew more than 26,500 bluegrass fans from 40 states and six countries — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel and Uganda.

This year, tickets were sold to fans in 32 states, and Joslin said he isn’t aware of any fans from other countries attending this year.

“We tightened the belt on expenses this year,” Joslin said. “It looks like we’re in the black, but not as much as we usually are. From just talking to artists, it seems like numbers are down at a lot of festivals.”

More from this section

Joslin said the Hall of Fame is in better shape than many private promoters.

“We’re a nonprofit,” he said. “We get grants. We have retail, a magazine and a theater. We’re not living and dying by ROMP.”

Joslin said the number of volunteers was down this year.

“But everything went very smoothly,” he said. “We didn’t do any programs in the (Hall of Fame) building this year because of COVID, but we had a lot of visitors to the museum.”

Joslin said Woodward Theatre in the Hall of Fame plans a full slate of programming in 2022.

“We’ll start with one show a month and hopefully get back to two or three a month,” he said.

The SteelDrivers will perform in Woodward Theatre on Oct. 30; Sam Bush, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, will be there on Nov. 12; Bush returns on Nov. 26 for two performances of “My Bluegrass Heart,” a lineup that includes Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton; and Steven Curtis Chapman brings his Acoustic Christmas in on Dec. 13.

Joslin said in 2022, the Hall of Fame will be booking some of the acts that will be featured in “My Bluegrass Story,” a 13-episode Hall of Fame-produced television program that will debut on RFD-TV soon.

The Hall of Fame is expecting to draw a lot of fans to town because of the series.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com