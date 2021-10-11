CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beta Closes Major Deals for Period Drama 'Sisi,' Second Season Greenlit

Cover picture for the articleBeta Film has closed a raft of major deals for the period drama “Sisi” ahead of its world premiere in Cannes on Monday. In addition, RTL Deutschland has given the green light for the second season of the series. “Sisi” will bow in Germany later this year on the streaming...

townandcountrymag.com

Will There Be a Second Season of Squid Game?

Ever since its premiere just a few weeks ago on Netflix, Squid Game has enraptured and disturbed so many viewers around the world that the streaming giant already predicts that the Korean dystopian thriller will become its most popular show, ever. Of course it's not hard to see why. For those who have yet to binge all 9 episodes, the Hunger Games-meets-Parasite premise of Squid Game is that 456 people who are desperate for money are invited to a creepy facility where, over the course of six days, they'll play various children's games (some are specifically Korean, like the Dalgona candy challenge and the titular Squid Game, while others are more universal, like Tug of War). The winner of it all will take home $38 million—but lose a game and you pay with your life.
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ global hit drama series ‘Foundation’ renewed for a second season

Apple TV+ announced today that the global hit series “Foundation,” produced by Skydance Television and innovative storyteller David S. Goyer, and starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, has been picked up for a second season. After launching on Apple TV+ on September 24, “Foundation” quickly proved to...
Variety

‘Farpoint’ Creators Launch Into ‘Med Noir’ With Cyprus-Set Crime Drama – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

An unsolved murder, a detective with a dark past, a bitterly divided island on the edge. For the creators of “Farpoint,” which is being pitched at the co-production forum during Rome’s MIA Market this week, all the elements are there for a riveting “Med Noir” series that marks the first stab at high-end international drama for the island nation of Cyprus. The series is produced by the U.K.’s Three River Fiction and Cyprus-based Caretta Films and Splash Screen Entertainment, with ZDF Enterprises onboard as a distributor. It’s inspired by a real-life murder case in the 1990s that rattled an island nation...
Variety

The Match Factory Presents Films By Nana Neul, Andreas Kleinert, Francesco Lagi at MIA Market

Cologne-based The Match Factory, one of the world’s leading arthouse sales agencies, is at MIA Market in Rome with two German features and one upcoming Italian project, following a busy summer with 20 premieres between Cannes and Toronto. Nana Neul, best known for her film “My Friend From Faro,” is back with an entertaining German-Italian-Greek feature “Daughters,” starring Birgit Minichmayr, Alexandra Maria Lara and Josef Bierbichler. Produced by Germany’s Heimatfilm and distributed by Warner Bros Germany, the comedy hit German cinemas last week and has its international market premiere at MIA on Friday. The international festival premiere will follow soon....
Register Citizen

Cineteca di Bologna Announces Restorations to Mark Pasolini, Rosi Centenaries

The Cineteca di Bologna, which runs Il Cinema Ritrovato – the other major European event dedicated to heritage film alongside the Lumière Fest in Lyon – has announced a slate of upcoming releases to mark the centenaries of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Francesco Rosi. These include Pasolini’s ”Uccellacci et Uccellini”...
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory as a tvN and iQiyi International original that will be available from Oct 23. Other cast include movie star Ju Ji Hoon (“Asura,” “The Spy Gone North”) and Oh Jung-se and Cho Han-cheul, best known respectively for their roles in “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” and the current hit “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.” Kim...
Columbia Daily Tribune

'The Last Duel' nimbly unites period drama, modern message

Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” looks like a blood-soaked, swashbuckling spectacle. But, at its core, the film is a wickedly compelling narrative that pits characters not necessarily against one another, but against the ruling patriarchy of history — all while examining the evolution of gender politics over the centuries. No small feat.
koalasplayground.com

Kim Nam Gil Takes on Third K-drama in One Year with Netflix Period Drama Thief: Sound of the Sword

I’m tired just hearing about this man’s schedule but if the iron is hot then best to strike. Kim Nam Gil will be doing a Netflix drama as his next project, except his two prior projects hasn’t even aired yet with this casting. He’s done filming for the SBS crime drama Those Who Read Hearts of Evil based on the novel by a criminal profiler, which is slated to air in January 2022. He’s currently filming the tvN drama Island adapted from the same name manhwa that is straight up fantasy and supernatural, which will likely air in Spring of 2022. And now he’s also confirmed as the male lead for the Netflix original drama Thief: Sound of the Sword set in the 1920’s during the period after the end of Joseon but when Korea was subjugated by Japan and other foreign powers. He plays a born slave who earns his freedom after the end of Joseon and enlists in the military to make a future for himself. The drama is described as taking a dark period of Korean history and giving it a positive bent to show those who fought hard to make the country a better place. Kim Nam GIl will roll right into filming this drama when Island wraps production.
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli. The new film tells the story of a headstrong young girl who grew up in an orphanage. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. With a screenplay by Niwa Keiko and Gunji...
FanSided

Netflix renews stalker drama You for season 4

As viewers finally get to dig into the third season of Netflix’s popular – and wildly addictive – drama You, the streaming giant announced that this outing won’t be the last we see of Joe Goldberg. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Netflix confirmed that the show would officially return for a fourth season.
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
talesbuzz.com

Beyonce & Jay-Z Spotted Attending a Wedding in Italy (Photos)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are in Venice right now for a wedding!. The 40-year-old singer and the 51-year-old rapper got dressed up to attend the special occasion on Saturday (October 16) in Venice, Italy. Click inside to find out whose wedding they attended…. Beyonce and Jay were at the wedding of...
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Last Duel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.
Hello Magazine

Richard Armitage shocks fans with transformation for new Netflix drama Stay Close

Richard Armitage is set to make his return to TV with a brand new thriller series - and we can't wait for it to land on screens!. In first look images released of new Netflix thriller Stay Close, the 50-year-old actor can be seen in character as central character Ray Levine, who was once a highly respected photographer until an incident changed everything. Find out more below...
cbs19news

First production of UVA Drama season canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Drama Department's season is not getting off to a good start. According to a release sent on Friday, the department has canceled the first show of the 2021-2022 academic season, Diversity Awareness Picnic. “With great regret, the Department of Drama announces...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
geekculture.co

Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta Sign-Up Starts 8 October

MiHoYo is one of the free-to-play mobile game juggernauts. They are the company behind the global sensation, Genshin Impact, and the hugely popular Honkai Impact 3. miHoYo’s games have always been known for their gorgeous anime aesthetics, and this new upcoming game, Honkai: Star Rail, is no exception. If miHoYo’s...
nichegamer.com

Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta Test Phase 3 is Dated for November

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames have announced the Babylon’s Fall closed beta test phase 3 is dated for November, alongside posting the game’s phase 2 closed beta report. The Babylon’s Fall closed beta test phase 3 is launching on the following times and dates:. JP Server Monday, November 15,...
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
