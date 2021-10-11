US Navy engineer intends to sell secrets about nuclear submarines | Abroad
The nuclear engineer is said to have sent information to a foreign government in April 2020, asking it to pass that information on to military intelligence. The US judiciary did not reveal the country involved. Representatives of this country provided the information to the FBI of the US Federal Police in December 2020. FBI agents then contacted the engineer via an encrypted connection and paid him cryptocurrencies for the information.www.taylordailypress.net
