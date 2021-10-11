Why Kylian Mbappe’s winning goal was not canceled: ‘A silly rule’ | France wins the Nations League
Undoubtedly a lot of noise in the living rooms (Spanish). How is that Kylian Mbappe’s winning goal Wasn’t it rejected? The French Express was behind the Spanish defense, wasn’t it? True, but Eric Garcia’s aberration changes everything. And because he deliberately touched the ball, a new stage began according to the new rules. As a result, Mbappe was not offside, and then finished it perfectly.www.taylordailypress.net
