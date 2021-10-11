Denis Villeneuve doubts whether his “Dune” has worked

"There is no call that we do not answer, there is no faith that we do not betray." Warner Bros has debuted a third & final official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's epic adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Even though this has already been open in Europe for the last two weeks, it's not opening in the US for another two more weeks. But it's WORTH IT! Don't miss watching this on the big screen. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This epic sci-fi adventure stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. This is THE blockbuster event of the year, in my opinion, an epic sci-fi experience that will leave you in awe. One of the best movies of 2021.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO