Perry, GA

Lady Raiders go toe to toe with Westfield, but fall in State Playoffs

By Ken Gustafson
Americus Times-Recorder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY, GA – For most of the day, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) kept the hope of pulling off a huge upset over the four-time defending GISA State Champion Westfield Lady Hornets (WS) very much alive. However, in spite of a brilliant performance from SAR Starting Pitcher Maddie Godwin, the Lady Raiders fell to Westfield 2-0 in Game 1 and dropped Game 2 to the Lady Hornets 12-1, thus ending the 2021 season for SAR in the first round of the GISA Class AAA State Playoffs on Saturday, October 9 at the Westfield School in Perry.

