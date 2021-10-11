London’s biggest ad agencies targeted in anti-advertising climate protests
A UK-wide ‘subvertising’ campaign is targeting leading advertising agencies including Ogilvy, MediaCom and VCCP over their role in facilitating the climate crisis. Over 100 billboard and bus stop posters were installed over the weekend, without permission, in 20 towns and cities – linking the advertising agencies with their high-carbon clients such as Shell, BP, Jaguar Land Rover and British Airways.www.thedrum.com
