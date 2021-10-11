CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

London’s biggest ad agencies targeted in anti-advertising climate protests

By Ellen Ormesher
The Drum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UK-wide ‘subvertising’ campaign is targeting leading advertising agencies including Ogilvy, MediaCom and VCCP over their role in facilitating the climate crisis. Over 100 billboard and bus stop posters were installed over the weekend, without permission, in 20 towns and cities – linking the advertising agencies with their high-carbon clients such as Shell, BP, Jaguar Land Rover and British Airways.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

LinkedIn ends operations in China after self-censorship backlash

LinkedIn will end its operations in China more than a week after it was in the spotlight for blocking access to US journalists for its China-based users. “We decided after facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China. We have not found the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed,” the Microsoft-owned platform said in a statement.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

The expanding world of TV: how YouTube aims to boost brands across CTVs

Connected television (CTV) is a slept-on part of the media mix. They are a gateway to many different types of content, from the traditional broadcasters to digital and social video platforms. Since around 80% of households in the UK have at least one CTV, that provides a number of audience opportunities for advertisers – provided they think about the device in the right way.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Drum

Ad of the Day: ‘The Planet vs Bolsonaro’ calls on the president to pay for climate crimes

Non-governmental organization AllRise has filed a complaint against Brazil‘s president Jair Bolsonaro at the International Criminal Court to hold him accountable for crimes against the environment – specifically the Amazon rainforest. With the help of creative agency 180 Amsterdam, ‘The Planet vs Bolsonaro’ highlights the devastation that the president‘s actions...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Advertising Agencies#Climate Change#Protest Riot#Uk#Ogilvy#Mediacom#Vccp#Shell#Bp#Jaguar Land Rover#British Airways#Adfree Cities#Barclays#European Citizens#Un#Eu
The Drum

AllRise: The Planet vs Bolsonaro by 180 Amsterdam

Non-governmental organization AllRise has filed a complaint against Brazil‘s president Jair Bolsonaro at the International Criminal Court to hold him accountable for crimes against the environment – specifically the Amazon rainforest. With the help of creative agency 180 Amsterdam, ‘The Planet vs Bolsonaro’ highlights the devastation that the president‘s actions...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Australian prime minister will attend Glasgow climate talks

Australia’s prime minister confirmed on Friday he will attend a climate summit in Glasgow next month despite his government remaining bitterly divided over a draft plan for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government’s next climate plan would protect the interests of “rural and regional” Australians who complain that they have borne the brunt of previous reforms.“It’s not just about hitting net zero. That’s an important environmental goal,” Morrison said."What’s important is that Australia’s economy goes from strength to strength," he added.The conservative government aims to reduce Australia's emissions to net-zero...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Protests
The Drum

HubSpot’s EMEA MD on UK expansion and what it really means to ‘grow better’

With growth top of mind for any business today, it’s no surprise that HubSpot, the full customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, is going “all-in on the UK market” by opening its first London office and making a commitment to create 70 new jobs to help the communities it serves thrive in a post-pandemic world.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Identity's Michael Gietzen included in UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2021

The managing director of Identity, the events agency responsible for the UKs largest events over the last two years, has been included on LDC Top 50 List. LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2021, supported by The Times, identifies and celebrates the UK’s most ambitious business leaders behind growing medium-sized businesses from every sector and region of the UK economy.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Future explains how brands can reconnect with 14m mainstream British women

Future has no dedicated automotive brands. Despite that, its data and insights team have flagged the fact that women are frequently the key decision makers when it comes to purchasing cars, but very rarely represented in automotive marketing. Richard Thomas, insight director at Future, says that the publisher has a...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Specsavers’ social media agency on scoring big with Euro 2020 campaign

Tangerine Communications won the ‘Most Effective Use of Social Media’ category at The Drum Awards for the Digital Industries 2021. Here, the team behind the winning entry reveal the secrets of this successful project... The challenge. Specsavers has a track record when it comes to live sports commentary, most notably...
BUSINESS
The Drum

CIM study: 49% of marketers weary of sustainability ads amid ‘greenwashing’ backlash

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has provided fresh insight into the quandary faced by UK marketers seeking to promote their sustainability credentials, with half fearing that they will be tarred with the ‘greenwashing’ brush. Marketers tread on egg shells. Consumers have become more engaged on sustainability issues than ever before,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brussels has gone the extra mile to end Northern Ireland crisis, says envoy

The EU has gone to the limits of what it can do to resolve the problems of post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland the bloc’s ambassador to the UK has said.The European Commission has laid out measures to slash 80% of regulatory checks and dramatically cut customs processes on the movement of goods, especially food and farming produce, between Britain and the island of Ireland.The Government welcomed the announcement on Wednesday night, signalling that it wants “intensive talks” to follow the EU’s proposals.At the same time, however, a Government spokesman said there has to to be “significant changes” to the...
EUROPE
NBC News

England's environment agency issues stark climate change warning

LONDON — Adapt or die. This is the stark warning England’s environment agency issued Wednesday as it urged the country to change in order to cope with flooding, droughts and other extreme weather events brought on by climate change. The message comes after summer flooding, which scientists said was made.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Google cracks down on climate change denial by targeting ads

LONDON (AP) — Google is cracking down on digital ads promoting false climate change claims or being used to make money from such content, hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms. The company said Thursday in a blog post that...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy