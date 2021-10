Since the first week of classes, students are complaining about the “unreliableness” of “CaneNet Wireless,” the student Wi-Fi network across campus. “I try and connect to my online classes, especially from my dorm in Lakeside Village, and it will disconnect me halfway through my classes,” sophomore Kayla Abramowitz said. “It can be really frustrating because I am missing out on important information being taught.”

