CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

German companies urge next government to step up on climate

By FRANK JORDANS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zc1Mr_0cNNSLA400
Germany Climate Businesses FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, a power plant fires coal from the nearby Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany. Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (Martin Meissner)

BERLIN — (AP) — Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The 69 companies said in an open letter Monday that the next government needs to put Germany “on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality” with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office.

The signatories included chemicals company Bayer, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma.

The center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in an election last month. They are due to meet Monday with the environmentalist Greens party and the pro-business Free Democrats to discuss forming a coalition government.

“Climate protection was the decisive topic in the federal election and the parties must place it at the top of their agenda in building the new federal government,” said Michael Otto, board chairman of mail order company Otto Group and president of the Foundation 2 Degrees, which organized the letter.

Earlier this year, Merkel's government adopted a plan to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero" by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned.

But official figures show that Germany is slipping behind on its ambitions for cutting greenhouse gases, with 2021 emissions forecast to rebound sharply after a pandemic-related economic slump.

The signatories, which have an annual turnover of about 1 trillion euros ($1.16 trillion) and employ more than 5 million people worldwide, want the next government to support the rollout of renewable energy and enact a climate-friendly tax reform that includes a strengthened carbon pricing system to prevent investments in power-hungry industries going abroad.

Pointing toward the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and Germany's presidency of the Group of Seven major economies next year, the companies said the government must also work to set international standards for the global financial system and climate-neutral products.

“As businesses, we are prepared to fulfil our central role in climate action. We call upon the new German government to make the transformation to climate neutrality the central economic project of the coming legislative period,” they said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Independent

Nations that snub Cop26 will be ‘outliers,’ Shapps says

Grant Shapps has criticised nations that do not attend the Cop26 climate summit later this month as “outliers” after reports Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend.The transport secretary told Sky News: "If countries don’t come they’ll be the outliers rather than central to this and most countries want to be relevant to this.”An unidentified British source was quoted in The Times as saying: "It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up and the PM has been told that."What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take."The 12-day summit aims to...
WORLD
AFP

Hard choices loom for finance chiefs and their climate pledges

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Poland says it will build $400m border wall to stop Belarus ‘weaponising’ refugees

The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft legislation to spend $404mn (£294 mn) to build a wall at the border with Belarus to stop migrants from crossing over to Poland."The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill on the construction of state border security, submitted by the ministry of the interior and administration," Poland's minister of interior and administration Mariusz Kaminski shared on Twitter.Rada Ministrów przyjęła właśnie projekt ustawy o budowie zabezpieczenia granicy państwowej, zgłoszony przez @MSWiA_GOV_PL. Projekt, który trafi teraz do Sejmu zakłada stworzenie solidnej, wysokiej zapory, wyposażonej również w system monitoringu oraz detekcji ruchu.— Mariusz...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Coalition Government#Ap#Bayer#Thyssenkrupp#Puma#Social Democrats#Greens#Free Democrats#Otto Group#U N
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Henry County Daily Herald

COP26 chief Alok Sharma calls on the G20's climate laggards to 'step up'

COP26 President Alok Sharma called out the G20 nations that have not increased their pledges on climate ahead of the international talks in the Scottish city of Glasgow, which begin in less than three weeks, alluding to nations like China, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia. In a speech at the...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

BERLIN — Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat. The general secretary of the pro-business...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
newschain

German parties look to Social Democrats to lead next government

The two parties that emerged as the likely kingmakers from Germany’s election last month said they would hold talks about a possible new government under the leadership of the centre-left Social Democrats. The negotiations, if ultimately successful, would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc into opposition after 16...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

German government hopefuls wrap up 1st round of talks

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc has sought to win over the environmentalist Greens for a possible governing coalition. The parties that hope for a share of power on Tuesday wrapped up their first meetings on forming Germany’s new government. The Union bloc’s only hope of keeping the chancellorship after North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet led it to its worst-ever result in the Sept. 26 parliamentary election is a coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The Greens’ leaders were tightlipped. Co-leader Robert Habeck said the Greens and the Free Democrats will take time “today and tomorrow” to mull their talks.
ELECTIONS
AFP

US, Greece expand defense ties amid Mediterranean tensions

Greece on Thursday expanded a defense agreement with the United States days after ratifying a separate deal with France in a tacit signal to Turkey following high tensions. - US commitment on Europe - The Greek parliament a week ago ratified a major defense agreement with France, with Athens buying three frigates at a cost of three billion euros ($3.5 billion).
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on COVID vaccines

A top U.S. trade official said Thursday the Biden administration remains committed to an easing of rules that protect the technology behind coronavirus vaccines so that they can be produced more widely.But ambassador Katherine Tai insisted that “we cannot will something into being” in negotiations on the issue at the World Trade Organization — because any such move requires all its member states to come on board. Tai, the U.S. trade representative, acknowledged that some outside the talks might perceive the U.S. to have maintained “silence” on the issue in recent months. That was after Washington took a stance...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

How the pandemic and social upheaval spurred companies to step up

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today's corporate leaders must not only be good stewards of their businesses, but also advocates for cultural and social change, top business executives said Tuesday at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit virtual meetup. The global...
SCIENCE
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy