Emerson plans $11 billion merger of 2 software units with AspenTech – WSJ

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) -Manufacturing giant Emerson Electric Co plans to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology Inc in a roughly $11 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing officials from the companies. The cash-and-stock transaction would value AspenTech at about $160 per share, according to the...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Food Navigator

Indoor farming co AeroFarms drops plans to go public via SPAC merger

Indoor farming pioneer AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), have mutually agreed to terminate a previously announced agreement to take the company public. The business combination and plan to take AeroFarms public via SPAC deal with Spring Valley Corp. were originally announced...
AGRICULTURE
Massachusetts State
whtc.com

U.S. SEC poised to allow first bitcoin futures ETF – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund to begin trading next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
MARKETS
whtc.com

U.S. banks see wealth management boom on borrowing, new assets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Big U.S. banks’ wealth management businesses put in another stellar performance in the third quarter, buoyed by record levels of new money flowing into accounts and surging demand from clients to borrow against their investment portfolios. Morgan Stanley Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America...
CREDITS & LOANS
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
whtc.com

China to encourage development of pensions, insurance for delivery sector

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top banking and insurance regulator said it would encourage insurers to accelerate the development of commercial pension products and accident insurance for gig-economy workers such as couriers and takeout deliverymen. China has in recent years experienced a delivery boom powered by millions of couriers who work...
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: New Emerson CEO makes a bold software play

Emerson has reinvented itself many times, and new Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai served notice this week that he’s remaking the 131-year-old business once again. This time, software will be the new growth engine for the Ferguson-based industrial company. Emerson had bought several small software firms that complemented its offerings in valves, sensors and air-conditioning compressors, but it made a much bigger bet Monday, obtaining 55% control of Massachusetts-based Aspen Technology in a deal valued at $11 billion.
SOFTWARE
whtc.com

Italy’s antitrust approves with conditions Nexi’s merger with SIA

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust authority said on Thursday it gave its green light to Nexi’s planned acquisition of smaller rival SIA but imposed some conditions on the two groups. Last month Italy’s competition watchdog said it had opened an investigation into Nexi’s merger with SIA, citing antitrust concerns in...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Harvard, world’s wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 billion

BOSTON (Reuters) – Harvard University, already the wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June. Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the increase which university officials called an “outstanding”...
COLLEGES
whtc.com

Baosteel says it will fight Nippon Steel’s patent infringement claim

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said on Thursday it did not agree with Japanese rival Nippon Steel’s claims that it infringed patents. Nippon Steel said on Thursday it had filed lawsuits against Baosteel and Toyota Motor Corp with a Tokyo district court. Baosteel said...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index (SPX) a 22% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and a 31% gain on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)
STOCKS

Comments / 0

