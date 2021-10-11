CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week: Consumer prices, UnitedHealth earns, retail sales

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department serves up its September reading of inflation at the consumer level Wednesday. Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in sharp annual increases in the consumer price index going back to April....

WDBO

Retail sales climb despite rising prices, supply issues

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before,...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Retail Sales Recap: American Consumer is Alive and Well

US Retail Sales for September MoM increased by 0.7% vs an expectation of -0.2%. August’s print was also revised higher from 0.7% to 0.9%. It appears Americans haven’t been affected yet by any increasing costs due to supply chain issues. Retail sales ex-autos MoM for September were up 0.8% vs an expectation of 0.5% and an August revision from +1.8% to +2%. We’d be remiss however, if we didn’t note that the New York State Empire Index for October was only 19.8 vs 27 expected and a September print of 34.3. The NY State Index is the first of the regional October manufacturing prints. This points to slower factory growth (mainly because of higher delivery times and higher prices paid). Relating the NY State Manufacturing Index to Retail Sales (on a month delay), it insinuates that although Americans are still buying, they are waiting longer and paying more for the same products. Watch the Manufacturing Indexes over the next few weeks to see if this is the beginning of a trend.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Zip Higher on Robust Retail Sales, Earnings

Most investors will be walking into this weekend with a spring in their step. They can thank booming retail sales and continued earnings momentum, which set up a fine Friday finish for the equity markets. Headline retail sales unexpectedly grew for the second consecutive month, with September's figure up 0.7%...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD: Do strong earnings signal strong retail sales?

Currencies and equities powered higher today with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 500 points. This was the strongest one day rise for the Dow in nearly 3 months. Thanks to good data and better than expected earnings, the reflation trade is back on. Weekly jobless claims dropped below 300K to 293K for the first time since the pandemic with continuing claims dropping to 2.59 million from 2.72 million. Producer prices also rose slightly less than expected even though the year over year PPI rate saw the largest increase ever.
RETAIL
cheddar.com

Consumers Keep Spending Amid Headwinds as September Retail Sales Remain High

Despite headwinds in the third quarter like supply chain bottlenecks and inflation, consumers have continued to spend across all sectors. September's retail sales rose by 0.7% amid back-to-school shopping, and increased dining out and travel. CreditCards.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss consumer sentiment and why people may not be practicing what they preach as we head into the holiday season.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rising prices flatter U.S. retail sales; demand for goods remains strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in part as more expensive motor vehicles boosted receipts at auto dealerships, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods. Given the partial lift from inflation, the surprise increase in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Goldman Earnings, Retail Sales, Confidence: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks surged on Thursday, lifted by the technology sector and better than expected results from big companies like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Three big banks, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)BofA, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) beat expectations after returning money from reserves set aside last year in...
STOCKS
pymnts

UnitedHealth, Walgreens Play to Digital Strengths in Latest Earnings

UnitedHealth Group and Walgreens each reported fiscal growth and ongoing strategic expansions of their respective connected healthcare ecosystems during quarterly earnings calls on Thursday (Oct. 14). For UnitedHealth Group (UHC), Q3 2021 revenues of $72.3 billion are up 11.1% year over year to reach $7.2 billion, in what the company...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday and pointed to weekly gains for major indexes, ahead of results from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), which is expected to round out a strong third-quarter earnings season for big banks. Shares of Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker were up 0.7%...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Retail Sales, empire index, trade prices and USD/JPY

US Retail Sales: Expectations are for a -0.2% decline in retail sales for September, along with a 0.5% ex-auto gain, following respective August increases of 0.7% and 1.8%. The headline should be hit from declining vehicle sales, as well as from a continued unwind of the lift from Q1 stimulus. Unit vehicle sales fell -6.4% to a 17-month low of 12.2 mln thanks to ongoing semiconductor shortages and delayed unloading at ports, following a 13.0 mln pace in August and a 16-year high of 18.3 mln in April. Expectations are for a 1.5% increase for the CPI gasoline index that should support service station sales. Retail sales are expected to stabilize through Q4 following the post-stimulus pull-back, though service sector activity should continue to expand. Real consumer spending is expected to grow at a lean 1.7% rate in Q3 and a 3.3% pace in Q4, after rates of 12.0% in Q2 and 11.4% in Q1.
RETAIL
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down after surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Friday and extended early losses following a very upbeat U.S. retail sales report that falls squarely into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy hawks, who want to see U.S. monetary policy tightened sooner rather than later. December gold futures were last down $23.20 at $1,774.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.272 at $23.21 an ounce.
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

Retail Sales Rise, Showing Resilient U.S. Consumers

American consumers stepped up their spending in September, a sign of resilient demand and rising inflation. September retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday, as households shrugged off supply constraints, the Delta variant and the end of enhanced unemployment benefits. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dow Climbs on Goldman Sachs Earnings, Retail Sales Boom

Stocks climbed Friday, following the best day for the S&P 500 in six months, as corporate earnings and improving sentiment offset persistent inflation concern. At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 362 points, or 1.04%, to, 35,274, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.68% and the Nasdaq gained 0.40%
RETAIL

