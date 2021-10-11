Bills' Josh Allen: Wins battle of superstar QBs

Allen completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 315 yards and three touchdowns, adding 59 rushing yards and another score on 11 carries in Sunday's 38-20 rout of the Chiefs. Allen won the battle of young phenom quarterbacks over Patrick Mahomes, and a lightning storm delay at halftime couldn't derail his monster performance. The gunslinger's 12.1 yards-per-attempt set a new high for any quarterback this season. After a slow start to the season, Allen has begun to perform at an MVP level over the past few weeks. He will look to keep the momentum rolling in a road matchup against the Titans next Monday.