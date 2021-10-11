CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Josh Allen: Wins battle of superstar QBs

 5 days ago

Allen completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 315 yards and three touchdowns, adding 59 rushing yards and another score on 11 carries in Sunday's 38-20 rout of the Chiefs. Allen won the battle of young phenom quarterbacks over Patrick Mahomes, and a lightning storm delay at halftime couldn't derail his monster performance. The gunslinger's 12.1 yards-per-attempt set a new high for any quarterback this season. After a slow start to the season, Allen has begun to perform at an MVP level over the past few weeks. He will look to keep the momentum rolling in a road matchup against the Titans next Monday.

New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Bills QB Josh Allen’s Strange Pregame Playlist

Josh Allen is big. He’s fast. He’s got a rocket of an arm. And color us shocked, but the 25-year old star NFL quarterback of the Buffalo Bills is an old soul. How do we know? Well, one look at the man’s pregame playlist tells you everything you need to know. Naturally, NFL fans saw it and had no shortage of wonder.
ClutchPoints

Bills QB Josh Allen gets blunt about colossal showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The meeting between the 3-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday is going to be must-watch football. It’s almost like a playoff game masquerading as a regular-season contest, with the Bills and the Chiefs expected to make the postseason. There should be massive attention for that game for that reason plus the fact that both teams have elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen for the Bills and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.
WGRZ TV

Fort Knox: Josh Allen to Dawson Knox connecting for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Given all the weapons the Buffalo Bills have in their receiving core, the name Knox was not expected to be at the top of the list in touchdown receptions. That was the case when Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 25-yard touchdown...
Buffalo News

Josh Allen high school throwback hoodie for sale after heavy demand from Bills fans

The athletic department at Firebaugh High School in California had "thousands of messages" Sunday night and into Monday. The reason? Buffalo Bills fans wanted the Firebaugh Eagles hoodie that quarterback Josh Allen wore to Sunday's game and in his postgame news conference. There were some challenges, but principal Anthony Catalan...
Syracuse.com

LeBron James says Bills’ Josh Allen a beast

LeBron James may be a Cleveland Browns fan, but he let it be known that he is also a Josh Allen fan. The NBA superstar took to Twitter on Sunday night to quote tweet a Buffalo Bills tweet featuring Allen. James’ response?. “QB1 is a BEAST!!!!!”. Consider it greatness recognizing...
TexansDaily

Texans Defense vs. Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Relentless’

Josh Allen was practically a different quarterback when he squared off against the Texans in a playoff loss two years ago. The Buffalo Bills' physically gifted dual-threat quarterback wasn't nearly as polished as he is now as a Pro Bowl selection who earned a six-year, $258 million contract after passing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
chatsports.com

Josh Allen surpasses Jack Kemp for most rushing TDs by a Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen’s fourth-quarter score from two yards out broke the tie. With 26 rushing touchdowns, Allen has passed Jack Kemp for most rushing touchdowns by a Buffalo Bills quarterback. Kemp and Allen were tied with 25, followed by Tyrod Taylor with 14, Joe Ferguson (10), Daryle Lamonica (8), Jim Kelly (7).
USA Today

One more time: Bills' QB Josh Allen somehow finds Stefon Diggs for 31

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes such plays look very routine. Trust us, they are not. On one in particular against the Houston Texans in Week 4, Allen was surrounded and found a way out. Not only did he escape the pass rush, he chucked the ball down the right...
Houston Chronicle

Texans mix up secondary in attempt to shut down Bills QB Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Texans coach David Culley was mostly impressed by Desmond King’s performance at outside cornerback in Houston’s 40-0 loss against the Bills on Sunday after defensive coordinator Lovie Smith shook up the secondary partly in an attempt to shut down star quarterback Josh Allen. King, who played...
