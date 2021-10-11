CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fury-Wilder III Was So Good You Couldn't Script It

By Corey Erdman
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s rivalry has always felt like a professional wrestling storyline. Over the course of three fights spanning four years, there have been allegations of loaded gloves, crooked referees, illegal punches, poisoned water bottles, accusations of betrayal, heavy costumes that sapped fighters’ energy, COVID-19 cases, lawsuits, vows of silence, threats of retirement and threats to kill one another in the ring. In general, the type of over-the-top chaos that would typically characterize a scripted feud.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why ‘petrified’ Deontay Wilder was ‘not normal’ in knockout defeat by Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Mark Breland
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III head-to-head blocked at heated presser

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could not engage in a head-to-head at the final press conference for their heavyweight trilogy battle. The current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion and the former ruler seemed on board with an eyeballing session as the heated proceedings ended. But promoter Bob Arum had none...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Football Games#Boxing#Combat
ESPN

Everything you need to know about Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III

Tyson Fury will defend the WBC heavyweight championship against Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV). Their third fight is almost three years in the making, and along the way, their teams, other fighters and the legal system have all played a part.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury insists Tyson is in “good condition” for Wilder trilogy

By Charles Brun: John Fury insists that the flabby-looking 277-lb Tyson Fury is in “good condition” for his fight tonight against Deontay Wilder, and he’s predicting a stoppage win for his son by no later than the eighth round. John says Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) trained hard for the fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Fury-Wilder III: Wilder Calls Delay Of Third Fight A ‘Blessing,’ New Referee And One Judge Added To Work Fight

Fans may have been waiting for months for the third showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, but Wilder said he’s thankful for the delay. Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) was initially frustrated when Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) pulled out in early July ahead of their originally scheduled trilogy fight. But on Tuesday, Wilder said he used his extra time to prepare accordingly.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Fury vs. Wilder III Final Press Conference Live Stream

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III fight week events will stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook as the heavyweight rivals near their upcoming trilogy showdown taking place this Saturday, October 9 in an ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wednesday, October 6:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bad Left Hook

Watch Deontay Wilder tell Tyson Fury ‘I don’t respect you’ immediately following his knockout loss

There’s no question that last week’s third installment of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder was an emotional roller coaster, one which featured just about everything you could ask for in a championship fight. In the end Fury closed the book on his saga with Wilder, stopping him for the second time in three fights. But just moments after the bout ended Fury went over to talk to Wilder in a show of sportsmanship with his rival — and it didn’t go so great as Wilder refused to receive Fury with open arms, metaphorically speaking.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy