Fury-Wilder III Was So Good You Couldn't Script It
The story of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s rivalry has always felt like a professional wrestling storyline. Over the course of three fights spanning four years, there have been allegations of loaded gloves, crooked referees, illegal punches, poisoned water bottles, accusations of betrayal, heavy costumes that sapped fighters’ energy, COVID-19 cases, lawsuits, vows of silence, threats of retirement and threats to kill one another in the ring. In general, the type of over-the-top chaos that would typically characterize a scripted feud.www.boxingscene.com
Comments / 0