Coping with food allergies

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood allergies are on the rise in the United States, and it is estimated that as many as 8 percent of children suffer from at least one food allergy. A food allergy occurs when your body’s immune system responds to a particular food as harmful and has a reaction. These reactions can range from itchy skin, vomiting, diarrhea, trouble breathing, wheezing, or life-threatening anaphylaxis.

