Coping with food allergies

Life isn’t easy for kids with food allergies. Researchers with the Children’s National Hospital looked at 100 kids with food allergies and found that nearly one-third said they had been subject to some form of food allergy-related bullying, and that just 12 percent of parents knew that their child was being bullied for this reason. Among kids who reported being bullied, two-thirds had been verbally harassed, teased, threatened, intimidated, or criticized because of their allergy. Just over half of bullying victims said they had been subjected to physical taunting—some had a problematic food tossed at them, or even slipped into their meal on purpose. Experts say parents should ask their kids about any bullying they may experience, and if bullying does take place, they should make sure their child understands that it’s not OK and get teachers and school administrators involved. (UPI)

