Tornado Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: McCurtain A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN COUNTY At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles southwest of Vandervoort, or 22 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Hochatown, Plunketville and Watson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN