Earlier this week the Foley Police Department shared a warning to the public about fake Publishers Clearing House scam calls being made:. Chief Katie received a call from an individual stating that he was with PCH (Publisher's Clearing House) on the Police Departments' landline. The individual stated that she just received a call from an automated message and they had transferred her to him. Chief Katie informed the individual that she did not receive any automated calls and he was the first person to call her. The male continued to argue with Chief Katie on this. Chief Katie then ended the call with the male stating they called a Police Department and knew they were a scam.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO