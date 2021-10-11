CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Deceased Under Suspicious Circumstances in the Blue Lake Area Not Far From Where Another Man Was Found Stabbed and Beaten to Death a Month Earlier

By Kym Kemp
Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Another man found dead in the Blue Lake area today under suspicious circumstances. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department,. On October. 10, 2021, at approximately 12:51 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Taylor Way near the...

