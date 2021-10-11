'We're this close': Lions see bid for first win spoiled again by last-second field goal
Minneapolis — For the second time in three weeks, the Detroit Lions had a victory snatched away with a last-second field goal. After pulling off a stunning 10-point rally in the closing minutes of the contest, and taking the lead on a daring two-point conversion attempt, Detroit's defense allowed the Vikings to drive 46 yards in 37 seconds to set up a 54-yard game winning kick by Greg Joseph on Sunday as the Vikings escaped with a 19-17 win.www.chatsports.com
