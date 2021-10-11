Déjà vu for emotional Dan Campbell as Detroit Lions lose on another improbable kick, 19-17

MINNEAPOLIS – He rearranged the recorders in front of him, scratched nervously at the corner of his mouth and looked off into the distance with glassy eyes. For 7 long seconds, Dan Campbell tried to keep his emotions in check Sunday, but after the Detroit Lions lost their second heartbreaker on an improbable field goal this season — a déjà vu moment right down to the final score — there was little he could do to keep them from spilling out.