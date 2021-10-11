CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Déjà vu for emotional Dan Campbell as Detroit Lions lose on another improbable kick, 19-17

By Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – He rearranged the recorders in front of him, scratched nervously at the corner of his mouth and looked off into the distance with glassy eyes. For 7 long seconds, Dan Campbell tried to keep his emotions in check Sunday, but after the Detroit Lions lost their second heartbreaker on an improbable field goal this season — a déjà vu moment right down to the final score — there was little he could do to keep them from spilling out.

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Breaks Down In Tears After Loss

Lions head coach Dan Campbell turned into a puddle of emotions following Detroit's latest loss ... breaking down in tears in front of media members. The Lions dropped their fifth straight game Sunday, falling 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings ... and Campbell wasn't pleased at all about it in his postgame meeting with reporters.
Dan Campbell vouches for defensive playcalling after another late Lions collapse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much was made of the Detroit Lions’ decision to rush just three players on that critical fourth-and-19 two weeks ago against Baltimore, allowing Lamar Jackson all the time he needed to sit back and fire a 38-yard bullet to Sammy Watkins in broken coverage. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn...
Video: Dan Campbell chokes up talking about latest Lions loss

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been recognized for his over-the-top manner since taking over the job. He showed a different side of himself on Sunday after his team suffered another heartbreaking loss. The Lions fell 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even after taking the lead through a...
Dan Campbell Gets Emotional After Lions' Crushing Loss to Vikings

Dan Campbell gets emotional after Lions' crushing loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The winless Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an improbable victory on Sunday. Trailing the Minnesota Vikings by 10 with less than three minutes remaining, the Lions reeled off 11 quick points (capped by a...
Dan Campbell news conference: Detroit Lions head coach scheduled to speak at 2:15 pm

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will be addressing the media following Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. From one NFC North rival to another, the Lions will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (1-3) (1 p.m., Fox) next Sunday. Both teams are desperate for a win to keep pace with the division leading Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings enter the contest smarting from a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday and for the Vikings, it's their first divisional contest of the season.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'We're going to make this work' despite injuries

When the Detroit Lions face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they likely will be without their two best players on the offensive line. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow suffered a turf toe-type injury in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears and is doubtful to play this weekend.
Lions' Dan Campbell continues to be aggressive without regrets on fourth down

Chicago — Through the first four games of Dan Campbell's coaching tenure with the Detroit Lions, he's been one of the league's most aggressive coaches on fourth down. But success on those plays has been a different story. Coming into the contest having converted just three of their 10 fourth-down tries, Detroit went 1-for-3 against the Bears, botching a couple of critical attempts deep in Chicago territory that resulted in turnovers on downs and zero points, playing a key role in the 24-14 loss.
Lions’ Campbell Can’t Hide Emotions

Dan Campbell has tried to soak the Detroit Lions in his signature blend of confidence and enthusiasm, a 6-foot-5 energy drink of a head coach who is determined to hoist one of the NFL’s most historically unsuccessful franchises onto his broad shoulders. For all the tough talk, like his introductory...
VIDEO: Tearful Dan Campbell heartbroken for Detroit Lions players after 0-5 start

When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked what went wrong on the final drive of Detroit’s heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the MInnesota Vikings, he had to stop to compose himself. It was the second time in his post-game press conference he had to hold the tears back. The emotion of another last-second loss was too much.
Dan Campbell might care too much, but Detroit Lions and fans need to see that

Is there crying in football? Maybe not since Dick Vermeil was coaching the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXIV victory in 2000 and later with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had no issue showing his emotions after his team’s heartbreaking Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal, 19-16. And by tearing up during his post-game press conference, he showed how much he cares about his players and why he might finally be the guy to restore some football pride in Detroit.
'It's tough': Tearful Dan Campbell laments Detroit Lions' latest last-second loss

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An emotional Dan Campbell wiped away tears. With a beet red face and hoarse voice, the first-year Detroit Lions coach described Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings – from yet another game-winning field goal – as “tough.”. Best of NFL Nation. • Matt Ryan closes in on...
Commitment of Lions head coach Dan Campbell cannot be questioned

Say what you might about his crying after Sunday’s loss, but it was just another example of Dan Campbell’s passion and commitment. After another gut-wrenching 19-17 on a last-second field goal, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell showed some raw emotions, even shedding a tear or two, at his post-game press conference on Sunday. Through his un-edited response after this loss, Campbell should have earned even more respect from the Motor City fanbase.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell: Frank Ragnow feels guilt over season-ending injury

ALLEN PARK (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery. Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future. Ragnow was hurt earlier this...
Video: Dan Campbell Gets Emotional

The Lions lost another close one yesterday and Dan Campbell broke down after the game…. Watch as Coach Campbell gets emotional after the loss to Minnesota yesterday.
