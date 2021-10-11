CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today: Details here

By Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 Oct. 11

Oct. 11—The United Kingdom is easing its travel restrictions starting Monday, allowing travellers from more nations to enter the country. What changes for Indians, who were already allowed to enter the UK, is that their vaccination status will now be recognised eliminating the requirement to mandatorily quarantine for 10 days. The relaxation has been given to Indian nationals who have received both the doses of locally-produced Covishield, an issue which led to brief tension between the two countries.

