For Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, The Gateway Family YMCA is working to inform the community of healthy program options. While the dangers of childhood obesity are well chronicled, many families need support changing their families’ habits with the goal of overweight and obese children obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. Childhood obesity and wellness is even more of a concern during the Covid-19 global pandemic, where social distancing often became a sedentary lifestyle change. That is why The Gateway Family YMCA — a leading community-based organization dedicated to improving health—wants families to understand the dangers of childhood obesity and ways to reverse course through improved eating habits and increased physical activity.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO