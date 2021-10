The Buffalo Bills are now focused on their week 5 game on the road at the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be played on Sunday Night Football. The Bills have been dominant the last three weeks, albeit, against weaker teams in the NFL. They have shutout two opponents in the last three weeks and have a +90 point differential in the NFL. That's number one in the NFL by 45 points, which is astonishing, to say the least.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO