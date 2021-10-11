County-Wide Calendar

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Elected officials in Lawrence are scheduled to meet on Monday to address recent fights that have taken place at Lawrence High School. Since the start of the school year, cell phone video of skirmishes at schools have repeatedly surfaced at Lawrence High School. For instance, two students were arrested after one fight on Tuesday, and a teacher who tried to intervene was injured. Police Chief Roy Vasque said Wednesday that about a dozen students have been summoned to court. Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vazquez, who set up the emergency meeting, said he hopes State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley or Lawrence Schools Superintendent Cynthia Paris will attend so that members of the community and public officials can ask questions about the district’s response. “Members of the public are deeply concerned about the developments at Lawrence High School,” Vasquez said in a statement. “I have done everything in my power to provide aid to the district within the constraints of receivership.” The Lawrence City Council and Lawrence School Committee will be at the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO