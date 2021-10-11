County-Wide Calendar

Board of Commissioner Meetings begin at 9:00 a.m. in Harris Hall, unless otherwise noted. Regular Board Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday. Wednesday Board meetings are on an as needed basis. Please refer to the published agenda for specific dates and times. Contact: Diana Jones (541-682-3706) Tuesday, October 12, 2021 –...
The Lee County Commission is holding a public hearing after noise complaints have been made in the Beauregard area. Residents of a neighborhood near the Russell County line say they have been subjected to sounds like animal noises and music with profane lyrics at high volume emitting from a property there since at least December 2020.
LAWRENCE (CBS) — Elected officials in Lawrence are scheduled to meet on Monday to address recent fights that have taken place at Lawrence High School.
Since the start of the school year, cell phone video of skirmishes at schools have repeatedly surfaced at Lawrence High School. For instance, two students were arrested after one fight on Tuesday, and a teacher who tried to intervene was injured.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said Wednesday that about a dozen students have been summoned to court.
Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vazquez, who set up the emergency meeting, said he hopes State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley or Lawrence Schools Superintendent Cynthia Paris will attend so that members of the community and public officials can ask questions about the district’s response.
“Members of the public are deeply concerned about the developments at Lawrence High School,” Vasquez said in a statement. “I have done everything in my power to provide aid to the district within the constraints of receivership.”
The Lawrence City Council and Lawrence School Committee will be at the meeting.
It begins at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library.
The Shenandoah County School Board unanimously approved the school calendar for the next three years with the caveat that they can and will review it each individual year. Next year school will begin on Aug. 16 with the final day being May 25. Schools will be open on the first three days of the Shenandoah County Fair, August 29-31, but will be closed on Sept. 1 and 2. Sept. 1 will be a professional day.
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s a conflict brewing within the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, and it is all surrounding whether or not they keep their webcams on during virtual meetings. Commissioner Laura Meier suggested the board adopt an official policy of keeping their webcams on after a voting incident that happened recently. […]
In Chris Colligan’s view, it’s simply not OK that Grizzly Bear 399 can travel through developed parts of Jackson Hole and gorge herself on garbage legally left on the curb outside the confines of a bear-proof container. If it led to consistent behavior, the curbside snack could prove lethal, potentially...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials are encouraging residents to get out and be active with the McDowell Moves 2021 walking/hiking event. Residents who want to participate simply need to hike a trail, walk downtown or just down the block, anywhere in McDowell County, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Livingston County powers-that-be are in the beginning stages of gauging public support for broadband internet in the community. Let’s make sure our commissioners hear loud and clear that EVERYONE in Livingston County deserves access to broadband internet service. You can read all our coverage of our county’s broadband actions...
Watch Brigantine Council video from OCT 6, 2021. November 1, 2021 is the deadline for Brigantine to join the county-wide plan. Mayor Sera says Brigantine Council will make a decision during the next council meeting. The new, Atlantic County wide court system starts on Jan 1, 2022. Brigantine still saying...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The churches of Simpson County are banding together Sunday, October 10th @ 2:00 PM @ the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex for a prayer service on the football field at the Sportsplex.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke County School Board has announced and approved a proposal to add several early dismissal days to the school calendar for the months of October, November, and December. Roanoke County Public Schools says this will allow teachers time for planning for differentiated learning and...
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County has $215 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that leaders are looking to spend. Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday night asking for input on where it should go. The funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
