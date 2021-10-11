County-Wide Calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBoard of Commissioner Meetings begin at 9:00 a.m. in Harris Hall, unless otherwise noted. Regular Board Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday. Wednesday Board meetings are on an as needed basis. Please refer to the published agenda for specific dates and times. Contact: Diana Jones (541-682-3706) Tuesday, October 12, 2021 –...

Opelika-Auburn News

Public hearing could lead to county-wide noise ordinance

The Lee County Commission is holding a public hearing after noise complaints have been made in the Beauregard area. Residents of a neighborhood near the Russell County line say they have been subjected to sounds like animal noises and music with profane lyrics at high volume emitting from a property there since at least December 2020.
LEE COUNTY, AL
CBS Boston

Recent Lawrence High School Fights Prompt City Officials To Convene For Emergency Meeting

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Elected officials in Lawrence are scheduled to meet on Monday to address recent fights that have taken place at Lawrence High School. Since the start of the school year, cell phone video of skirmishes at schools have repeatedly surfaced at Lawrence High School. For instance, two students were arrested after one fight on Tuesday, and a teacher who tried to intervene was injured. Police Chief Roy Vasque said Wednesday that about a dozen students have been summoned to court. Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vazquez, who set up the emergency meeting, said he hopes State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley or Lawrence Schools Superintendent Cynthia Paris will attend so that members of the community and public officials can ask questions about the district’s response. “Members of the public are deeply concerned about the developments at Lawrence High School,” Vasquez said in a statement. “I have done everything in my power to provide aid to the district within the constraints of receivership.” The Lawrence City Council and Lawrence School Committee will be at the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library.
LAWRENCE, MA
Northern Virginia Daily

Shenandoah County School Board approves calendar for next three years

The Shenandoah County School Board unanimously approved the school calendar for the next three years with the caveat that they can and will review it each individual year. Next year school will begin on Aug. 16 with the final day being May 25. Schools will be open on the first three days of the Shenandoah County Fair, August 29-31, but will be closed on Sept. 1 and 2. Sept. 1 will be a professional day.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Residents renew push for county-wide bear-proof trash cans

In Chris Colligan’s view, it’s simply not OK that Grizzly Bear 399 can travel through developed parts of Jackson Hole and gorge herself on garbage legally left on the curb outside the confines of a bear-proof container. If it led to consistent behavior, the curbside snack could prove lethal, potentially...
TETON COUNTY, WY
brigantinenow.com

Brigantine Fears Loss of Control With County Wide Court System

Watch Brigantine Council video from OCT 6, 2021. November 1, 2021 is the deadline for Brigantine to join the county-wide plan. Mayor Sera says Brigantine Council will make a decision during the next council meeting. The new, Atlantic County wide court system starts on Jan 1, 2022. Brigantine still saying...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
mageenews.com

Battlefield—County-wide Prayer Vigil

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The churches of Simpson County are banding together Sunday, October 10th @ 2:00 PM @ the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex for a prayer service on the football field at the Sportsplex.
