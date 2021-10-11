Seth Small’s wife stormed the field after he sealed Texas A&M’s win over Alabama

No one was happier about Seth Small’s stunning game-winning field goal that downed the No. 1 team in the country over the weekend than his wife.

On Saturday, unranked Texas A&M shocked now former No. 1 Alabama — who hadn’t lost a game since 2019 — by a score of 41-38 after a 28-yard field goal from Small gave the Aggies the lead as time expired. It was one of the best upsets we’ve seen in some time, one which threw the entire college football landscape into chaos.

The kick was already a thing of beauty, as it hooked perfectly to the right to sneak inside the upright for the win. On Sunday, video surfaced on Twitter from user Cam Worthy — a photographer and videographer for Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions — of Small’s family’s reactions to the game-winner.

It’s an incredible moment, one of pure stress which then turned into elation as Small sinks the kick. The highlight of it all is absolutely Small’s wife, who stormed the field in a moment of unadulterated joy.

Now that is what sports are all about right there. What a moment the entire Small family will remember forever.