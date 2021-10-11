Freeze watch: Temps could drop close to 30 degrees Monday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service says a freeze watch will be in effect for much of Northwest Oregon and parts of Southwest Washington from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists say temperatures could dip down to near 30 degrees, particularly in areas away from urban centers.





They warn frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. On Sunday, they said people should take steps now to protect their plants from the cold.

They said water pipes and hoses should be wrapped and drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Anyone with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The watch applies to the North Oregon Coast, the Central Oregon Coast, the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, the Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, the Lower Columbia River, the Greater Portland Metro area, the Central Willamette Valley, the South Willamette Valley, the Willapa Hills, the South Washington Coast, the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County, and the greater Vancouver area.

In other parts of Oregon, Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, the Lower Columbia Basin, the foothills of the Northern and Southern Blue Mountains, North Central Oregon, the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, and the foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington are also under a freeze watch Monday night through Tuesday morning.

