20 thermal power stations shut, Centre says no coal scarcity: 10 points

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 5 days ago

Oct. 11—The Centre has assured that there are sufficient coal reserves in the country to produce electricity, but that hasn't stopped state governments to flag concerns about shutting down of thermal power stations due to scarcity of coal. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, three thermal power plants in Punjab, four in Kerala and 13 in Maharashtra have been shut.

