Tim Anderson doesn’t think the Chicago White Sox are too far from achieving their goals. “We’ve got the pieces,” the All-Star shortstop said Thursday during a conference call. “It’s just a matter of it being our time. Right now wasn’t our time and we understand that. So we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, come back again next year and hopefully it will be our time. And hopefully ...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO