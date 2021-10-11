Genshin Impact Guides: New Version 2.2 Weapons, including 5* Polar Star
Every new Genshin Impact version update gets brand-new weapons, and version 2.2 is no exception. For Genshin Impact version 2.2, two new weapons are being added to the mix, as shown in the special program. Genshin Impact version 2.2 weapons introduce a new 5-Star Bow and a new 4-Star Claymore. Now, if the Luxurious Sea-Lord isn’t your type of weapon, then the new 4-Star Claymore here might just be. Here is the information we know about these two new weapons.clutchpoints.com
