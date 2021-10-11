NHPS employees must get COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests

Some New Haven students were met with empty classrooms last Monday after approximately 150 school employees failed to comply with a new statewide vaccine requirement. On Sept. 27, all employees of New Haven Public Schools were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or opt into weekly testing as an alternative. NHPS created these requirements to comply with Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 13G, which mandates that state employees, school staff and child care workers get vaccinated — unless exempted for medical or religious reasons. However, exempted employees, as well as those who choose to remain unvaccinated, must submit to testing requirements. According to Justin Harmon — NHPS director of marketing and communications — 93 percent of NHPS employees had submitted either proof of vaccination or a negative test result by Oct. 1. But approximately 150 employees were not in compliance when the policy took full effect on Monday. As of Oct. 10, only one teacher was still noncompliant with the order.