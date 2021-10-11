CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

NHPS employees must get COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests

By Sadie Bograd
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome New Haven students were met with empty classrooms last Monday after approximately 150 school employees failed to comply with a new statewide vaccine requirement. On Sept. 27, all employees of New Haven Public Schools were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or opt into weekly testing as an alternative. NHPS created these requirements to comply with Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 13G, which mandates that state employees, school staff and child care workers get vaccinated — unless exempted for medical or religious reasons. However, exempted employees, as well as those who choose to remain unvaccinated, must submit to testing requirements. According to Justin Harmon — NHPS director of marketing and communications — 93 percent of NHPS employees had submitted either proof of vaccination or a negative test result by Oct. 1. But approximately 150 employees were not in compliance when the policy took full effect on Monday. As of Oct. 10, only one teacher was still noncompliant with the order.

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont

Comments / 0

Community Policy