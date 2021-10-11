CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Missouri. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wyandotte to near South West City to near Colcord, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Sugar Creek State Park... Anderson Noel... Dodge Goodman... South West City Pineville... Lanagan Cayuga... Powell Tiff City... Rocky Comfort This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

