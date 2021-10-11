International Day of the Girl Child: History, importance, and how to contribute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): On International Day of the Girl Child 2021, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been appointed as UNICEF'S celebrity advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC), said that "discrimination and violence against girls is unacceptable and holds us back as a developed and caring society."Ayushmann, who aims to bring constructive, positive changes in society with his progressive, conversation-starting movies, said, "As UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate towards ending violence against children, I firmly believe that discrimination and violence against girls is unacceptable and holds us back as a developed and caring society. COVID-19 has added to the challenges faced by girls.""With limited access to mobiles or the internet, girls have faced restrictions in accessing remote learning and in having their health, nutritional and social needs treated on par with the boys in their families," he added.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO