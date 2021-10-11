CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Day of the Girl Child: History, importance, and how to contribute

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 5 days ago

Oct. 11—The International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually on October 11, a date set by the United Nations to urge the global community to embolden gender equality impacts. This year, the UN urges the world to bridge the gender digital divide that exists in diverse skills and jobs — a challenge that society is increasingly facing due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. "The gender digital divide in connectivity, devices, and use, skills and jobs is real," the UN said in an official statement detailing the significance of the International Day of the Girl Child 2021. "It is an inequity and exclusion gap across geographies and generations that is our challenge to address if the digital revolution is to be for all, with all, by all."

