CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-20 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 5 days ago

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles last week and getting back to .500 on the season, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped back down below that mark on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs simply couldn't get out of their own way, as has been the case all season long. The final score for this contest was 38-20.

Here are four takeaways from Sunday night's game.

1. The Bills are better than the Chiefs right now

This shouldn't really be a debate, either. Not only have the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens this season, but now they were defeated by a top-tier challenger in the Bills. Sean McDermott's team has been on fire after losing its first game of the year, and the good times continued to roll on Sunday night. This contest had major implications in regards to the race for the AFC's top seed, and it's no longer a Chiefs-Bills conversation. At 2-3, the Chiefs simply need to worry about getting back in the thick of the AFC West race and take the driver's seat there. Once that occurs — and if it does — a new goal can be set.

2. The Chiefs' coaching staff needs to be better

No matter how you slice it, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo had rough nights on Sunday. Reid made some very questionable decisions with when he chose to run the ball, and Spagnuolo's defense continues to struggle immensely. Sure, the players on the field need to execute and a deficiency of talent (in the defense's case) can make things much more difficult. It starts with leadership, though. Reid's play-calling has was conservative and bland and while Spagnuolo's in-game adjustments were worthwhile, they need to come earlier. The Chiefs have a long way to go before turning back into a dominant presence, and everyone needs to look themselves in the mirror.

3. So does Patrick Mahomes

Before you jump down my throat, yes, I understand that Mahomes had a tipped pass get intercepted. I know he had another go through his receiver's hands. I saw several plays ruined by others' mistakes. On the other hand, this was a lackluster performance from the best player in the NFL. He can't do everything himself, and trying to do so comes back to bite him consistently. The box score numbers make Mahomes' effort look extremely poor, and that wasn't necessarily the case. All things considered, though, he was off. Many throws were inaccurate and his pocket presence remained shaky. Mahomes needs to be at his best in order for the Chiefs to be great, and he wasn't anywhere near that against the Bills.

4. Storm delays are weird

I don't know about you, but this was the first time I can remember a lightning/rain delay this lengthy in a Chiefs game. From the suggested shelter for fans at the stadium to the constant checking of weather radars during the television broadcast, everything seemed to be moving in slow motion. The horrendous performance by the Chiefs likely contributed to that, but this entire sequence is something I'll remember for quite some time. Rain delays are common in baseball but for lightning to come into the picture and play a major role in a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, that was an awkward change of scenery. With that said, the conditions were far from the biggest problem on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Syracuse.com

Emmanuel Sanders on Buffalo Bills’ AFC title game loss to Chiefs: ‘The bruises are definitely there’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders sat in team meetings this week and just listened as the game film played from last season’s AFC Championship game. It’s not hard for Buffalo Bills fans, or players that were on the roster 10 months ago, to conjure up memories from a one-sided Kansas City victory. That game sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bills back to Buffalo to wallow in the sting from getting as close as a team can get to the big game without going.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills 38, Chiefs 20 | Game recap, highlights & photos

Bills are now 4-1 and lead the AFC East by two games (New England is 2-3 in second place) Bills have produced at least 35 points in four consecutive games for just the second time in franchise history (games 10-13 in 2004) Bills set an NFL record for taking a...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu’s head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
Daily Herald

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Allen finished with 315 yards through...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arrowhead Pride

Final score: Chiefs rolled by Bills, lose 38-20 on Sunday Night Football

For the fourth time in the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. For the second time in that span, it was a blowout. The Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead Stadium and stifled the Chiefs’ offense, forcing four turnovers and holding them to 13 points until late in the fourth quarter — all on the way to a 38-20 victory..
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 7 Quick thoughts on their 38-20 win over the Chiefs

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills are the winners of a much-hyped showdown of AFC heavyweights, heading into Arrowhead Stadium and KO-ing the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. Buffalo’s defense showed that its early success could be sustained against one of the league’s hottest offenses, and Josh Allen stepped up under pressure to keep putting points on the board from start to finish.
NFL
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes talks 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the team's 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. "You kind of just have to take it on the chin. I mean, we've got to get better. I mean, at the end of the day, that's what we've got to do. We still have got a long season left. But this is definitely one you're going to remember. That's a good football team, don't get me wrong but we don't lose football games like that, especially at home."
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
83
Followers
347
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy