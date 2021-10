Like all good stories, the tale of Gibson’s new line of hand-built acoustics begins with the chance discovery of an ancient artefact. From the company archive – which we imagine is something like the enormous warehouse in which the Ark Of The Covenant is entombed at the end of the first Indiana Jones movie – a long-forgotten 1964 blueprint was recently unearthed depicting a model that never went into production named the Modern J-45. This deeply weird take on Gibson’s iconic slope-shouldered design incorporated both an archtop bridge and tailpiece and, in lieu of a soundhole in the top of the guitar, a large circular soundport in the lower side.

