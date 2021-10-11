CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers 'Waiting On A Prayer' In Ben Simmons Trade

By Nico Martinez
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time not too long ago that Ben Simmons was seen as the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. As a young star with amazing talent and great potential, he was about as untouchable in trade talks as any player could get. But after repeated failures in the playoffs,...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

