White Sox best Astros 12-6 to force a Game 4, led by three hits from Tim Anderson that set a postseason record
The Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros American League Division Series is going to at least a Game 4. The Astros won the first two games of that best-of-five series at home, but on Sunday, the White Sox struck back in Chicago, coming up with a 12-6 win. And a three-hit, two-run, one-RBI performance from shortstop Tim Anderson (seen above) was part of that. Here’s his third hit of the night in the eighth inning:thecomeback.com
