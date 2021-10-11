CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Gathering Place’ is a minimalist gesture on the Scottish landscape

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the heart of the Highland city of Inverness, The Gathering Place is a minimalist yet powerful gesture on the Scottish landscape. Bridging design, architectural gardens, landscape and art, the piece has just been unveiled by a creative team composed of artists Sans Façon and architects KHBT, alongside the City of Inverness. It creates not only an elegant architectural landmark for the region, but also a place for gathering and contemplation for locals and visitors alike.

