‘The Gathering Place’ is a minimalist gesture on the Scottish landscape
Located in the heart of the Highland city of Inverness, The Gathering Place is a minimalist yet powerful gesture on the Scottish landscape. Bridging design, architectural gardens, landscape and art, the piece has just been unveiled by a creative team composed of artists Sans Façon and architects KHBT, alongside the City of Inverness. It creates not only an elegant architectural landmark for the region, but also a place for gathering and contemplation for locals and visitors alike.www.wallpaper.com
