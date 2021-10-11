‘The Gathering Place’ is a minimalist gesture on the Scottish landscape

Last Stop Saloon in the historic downtown area of The Dalles is a gathering place. With a huge drink selection, live music every day, and a unique history, the owners are all about taking care of the community and showing them a good time. Through the years, the 1898 building has been many things — bars, banks, restaurants, and hotels — but now serves up great meals and drinks, offering weekly and daily specials and good conversation. Newly remodeled, Last Stop Saloon still hasn’t lost sight of its heritage and strong ties to The Oregon Trail. Notice antique details throughout and the staff eager to talk about how The Dalles was “the last stop” for many traveling by wagon. Now, a shuttle is the preferred mode of transportation and their Little Music City Shuttle offers safe transportation on nights and weekends from hotels and residences to local businesses and music venues. Visit LastStopSaloon.com for more information.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO