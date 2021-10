FIFA 22 Premier League September POTM information was released Sept. 30 headlined by six worth nominees. EA Sports releases Player of the Month SBCs for each of the five major leagues. These are some of the most popular menu content drops giving players big upgrades to their squads immediately. Especially considering if some of the best players in the game are awarded. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo is up for the PL POTM this month. If he wins, expect players to do everything in their power to get the card.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO