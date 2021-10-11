CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Beta Closes Major Deals for Period Drama ‘Sisi,’ Second Season Greenlit

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vRdb_0cNNJPCH00

Beta Film has closed a raft of major deals for the period drama “Sisi” ahead of its world premiere in Cannes on Monday. In addition, RTL Deutschland has given the green light for the second season of the series.

“Sisi” will bow in Germany later this year on the streaming platform RTL Plus and then on linear channel RTL.

The six-hour period drama, produced by Story House Pictures, will be broadcast by Mediaset in Italy, Globoplay in Brasil, NPO in the Netherlands, RTL in Hungary, RTVS in Slovak Republic and Viasat World on its Epic Drama channel throughout Eastern Europe, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

Most recently, Beta Film signed a contract with VTM Belgium. Previously, TF1 for France and Austrian pubcaster ORF joined as broadcasting partners. Numerous negotiations are ongoing.

The coming-of-age story of the Austrian Empress will celebrate its world premiere at the TV festival Canneseries on Monday, playing out of competition.

Hauke Bartel, RTL’s head of fiction, said: “Our goal was to revive the story of Sisi, but tell it differently – from a modern perspective. The colleagues from Story House did an excellent job. That’s why I’m delighted to not only celebrate the world premiere of ‘Sisi’ here in Cannes, but to already announce that the exciting story about the Austrian Empress will go into a second season on RTL+ and RTL.”

The role of the Empress Elisabeth, whose fictional character was immortalized by Austrian actress Romy Schneider in a 1950s film trilogy, is newly interpreted by up-and-coming Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport (“Night Train to Lisbon”), while Emperor Franz is portrayed by Germany’s Jannik Schümann (“Center of My World,” “Charité”).

The series centers on the relationship between the royal couple: Sisi, known as the most beautiful woman in Europe, who fights against the strict, even cruel regime at court and for her ideals; and Franz, a man for whom Sisi is tghe love of his life but whose emotions and feelings are suppressed by the façade of a strict and brutal ruler of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Beta handles world sales for “Sisi,” which is produced by Story House’s Andreas Gutzeit and Jens Freels. Gutzeit (“Dignity”) also functions as lead author accompanied by Robert Krause (“Bloodtrails”) and supported by Elena Hell. Sven Bohse (“Dark Woods”) directs the series; Hauke Bartel serves as RTL’s executive producer, alongside Markus Böhlke and Sylke Poensgen.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Serbian Canneseries Player ‘Awake’ Weaves Dreams into Crime Drama

Gritty crime drama “Awake” is the first Serbian series to be in the official selection at Canneseries. It follows Sonja Kljun, a cold-yet-caring detective relegated from her case in Belgrade to the small city of Subotica where she must work with her new partner to solve a seemingly open-and-shut suicide. As she uncovers secrets about the suicide, her daughter’s prophetic dreams serve to reveal much more than she ever intended.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer.
MOVIES
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romy Schneider
femalefirst.co.uk

50 Cent’s popular crime drama, BMF, is getting a thrilling second season

The show’s premiere made a big impact with audiences... Starzplay, an expanding streaming platform which now spans 59 countries and gives customers access to amazing Originals as well as feature films from STARZ, has announced that season two of the original crime drama, BMF, will be getting another season. Executive...
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ global hit drama series ‘Foundation’ renewed for a second season

Apple TV+ announced today that the global hit series “Foundation,” produced by Skydance Television and innovative storyteller David S. Goyer, and starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, has been picked up for a second season. After launching on Apple TV+ on September 24, “Foundation” quickly proved to...
TV SERIES
Variety

MGM Television, Germany’s Tresor Sign First-Look Deal for Global Formats (EXCLUSIVE)

Tresor, a leading German production banner owned by Keshet International, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with MGM Television’s global division to access its non-scripted formats in Germany. Under the one-year deal, which kicks off this month, Tresor will get an exclusive window on all new non-scripted formats in MGM’s Global Formats catalogue. The two company have collaborated before on MGM’s “Generation Gap.” Tresor produced the four-part German adaptation, titled “Das Ist Mein Zeit – Die Generationenshow” (“This is My Time – The Generation Show”) for WDR, the regional free-to-air TV network operating in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “Following the success...
BUSINESS
Deadline

International Insider: ‘Squid Game’ Focus; ‘Titane’ Enters Oscar Race; BBC Bullying Guidelines; Mipcom & MIA Wraps

Happy Friday International Insiders, Tom Grater here delivering your weekly batch of international headlines. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. The Numbers Game New record: South Korean action drama Squid Game is officially a phenomenon. It was already widely accepted that the show was on its way to becoming one of the biggest original streaming hits of all time, and on Tuesday Netflix confirmed it. The series drew 111 million viewers in its first month on the platform, per internal estimates, which makes it the biggest launch in the company’s history. That’s including all English-language content, with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Period Drama#Rtl Deutschland#Rtl Plus#Linear Channel Rtl#Story House Pictures#Mediaset#Npo#Rtvs#Viasat World#Beta Film#Vtm Belgium#Austrian#Canneseries#Swiss American
Variety

The Match Factory Presents Films By Nana Neul, Andreas Kleinert, Francesco Lagi at MIA Market

Cologne-based The Match Factory, one of the world’s leading arthouse sales agencies, is at MIA Market in Rome with two German features and one upcoming Italian project, following a busy summer with 20 premieres between Cannes and Toronto. Nana Neul, best known for her film “My Friend From Faro,” is back with an entertaining German-Italian-Greek feature “Daughters,” starring Birgit Minichmayr, Alexandra Maria Lara and Josef Bierbichler. Produced by Germany’s Heimatfilm and distributed by Warner Bros Germany, the comedy hit German cinemas last week and has its international market premiere at MIA on Friday. The international festival premiere will follow soon....
MOVIES
Variety

Banijay-Sold Canneseries Winner ‘Countrymen’ Broken Down by Writer-Director Izer Aliu

One of the top winners announced on Wednesday night at Canneseries was the Banijay-Rights-sold “Countrymen,” from Norwegian pubcaster NRK in co-production with Rubicon and Arte France. The show took home two awards, one for performance for its whole cast, and a High-School Best Series Prize, voted by students from local lycées. The long-format TV series was co-written by revered Norwegian screenwriter Anne Bjørnstad (“Lilyhammer,” “Beforeigners”) alongside newcomer writer-director Izer Aliu, whose debut film “Hunting Flies” won him an Amanda Award for best director at Haugesund’s Norwegian Intl. Film Festival. The story follows four Muslim men who move to a rural part of Norway...
MOVIES
Variety

Shorts International Pacts With Rakuten TV for European Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, has struck a deal with Rakuten TV to roll out the Shorts and Cortos channels across Europe. The free-to-view advertising supported short film channels will initially be available in the U.K., Italy, Spain and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices. The service will feature award-winning international short films available on ShortsTV alongside local content and films featuring emerging talent curated from the Oscars and British, Italian, Spanish and Scandinavian competitions, across live action, animation, and documentary categories. Films available at launch include “Killing Thyme,” starring...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Farpoint’ Creators Launch Into ‘Med Noir’ With Cyprus-Set Crime Drama – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

An unsolved murder, a detective with a dark past, a bitterly divided island on the edge. For the creators of “Farpoint,” which is being pitched at the co-production forum during Rome’s MIA Market this week, all the elements are there for a riveting “Med Noir” series that marks the first stab at high-end international drama for the island nation of Cyprus. The series is produced by the U.K.’s Three River Fiction and Cyprus-based Caretta Films and Splash Screen Entertainment, with ZDF Enterprises onboard as a distributor. It’s inspired by a real-life murder case in the 1990s that rattled an island nation...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Variety

Sky Greenlights ‘Call My Agent’ Italian Remake, Thriller Series ‘Europa’ From ‘Downfall’s’ Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by Palomar, the Rome-based company controlled by France’s Mediawan, which originated the hit show set at a Parisian talent agency (pictured). “Whereas ‘Call My Agent’ is quintessentially Parisian, this will be quintessentially the [Rome-based] world of Italian cinema,” Nils Hartmann, senior director of Sky Italia original productions, told Variety. “It’s a great homage...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Sisi’ Star Dominique Devenport on the Real Woman Behind the Legend

Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport believes in luck. “I was having a beer with a friend of mine in a canteen in Munich and talking about how I felt a connection to Sisi,” she explained to Variety in a one-on-one conversation. “What I didn’t realize was that the next day, he was meeting the film’s casting director. He told her about me, and she called.” Word had spread that the six-hour period drama was in the works in acting circles, and Devenport studied acting in Munich at the Otto Falckenberg Schule. She originally got into acting through singing, she explains. “I was one...
MOVIES
Variety

Life on Mars: Marketeers Return to the Riviera After Two Long Years for Mipcom

For anyone who entered the Palais during the Cannes Film Festival in July, when a smattering of stands filled one corner of the sprawling complex, arriving at international TV confab Mipcom to find a more abundant supply of colorfully decorated sales booths felt like landing on Mars and discovering life. A willingness to get back to physical meetings and in-person markets, after Zooming around the world during the pandemic, and the efforts of Mipcom topper Lucy Smith and her team to support getting anyone here that wanted to come, seem to have paid off. The event drew 1,200 buyers, 145 stands, representatives...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

French Sci-Fi Movie ‘Paul W.R.’s Last Journey’ Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction and ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology (“Annette”) to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K., Notorious in Italy, Eurovideo in Germany, Monolith in Poland, Capella in CIS and Blitz in ex-Yougoslavia. Kinology, which had three movies in competition at Cannes including Leos Carax’s “Annette,” is negotiating deals in several other territories. Set in a near-future marked by ecological havoc, a mysterious red moon...
MOVIES
Variety

RAI Com Sells Gabriele Mainetti’s ‘Freaks Out’ to France, Japan; CEO Talks Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s RAI Com, which is the sales arm of Italian state broadcaster RAI, is scoring sales to key territories on Gabriele Mainetti’s “Freaks Out,” following the genre-bending film’s launch in competition at Venice. Mainetti’s lavish historical fantasy set in 1943 Rome, where four “freaks” who work in a circus are left to their own devices when the Eternal City is bombed by Allied Forces, has been sold to Metropolitan Film for France and to The Klockwork Co. for Japan. In an interview with Variety, RAI Com CEO Angelo Teodoli called these first sales on “Freaks,” which is screening at Rome’s MIA Market,...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Romeo and Julia in the Village,’ Hailed as a Masterpiece, Readied for New Premiere by Cinémathèque Suisse

Swiss national film archive Cinémathèque Suisse is finishing up a new restoration of Hans Trommer and Valerien Schmidely’s 1941 romantic drama “Romeo und Julia auf dem Dorfe” (“Romeo and Julia in the Village”), considered one of Switzerland’s best films of all time. It is one of a number of recent restorations carried out or made possible by the film archive, which recently opened its impressive new Research and Archive Center in Penthaz, equipped with a film digitization lab and a vast storage facility. “Romeo and Julia in the Village” is particularly significant for the Cinémathèque Suisse. “It was totally unsuccessful when first...
MOVIES
Variety

Cineteca di Bologna Announces Restorations to Mark Pasolini, Rosi Centenaries

The Cineteca di Bologna, which runs Il Cinema Ritrovato – the other major European event dedicated to heritage film alongside the Lumière Fest in Lyon – has announced a slate of upcoming releases to mark the centenaries of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Francesco Rosi. These include Pasolini’s “”Uccellacci et Uccellini”” (“”The Hawks and the Sparrows”,” 1966) and ““Il Vangelo Secondo Matteo”” (““The Gospel According to St Matthew”,” 1964) and Francesco Rosi’s “”C’era una Volta”” (“”More than a Miracle”,” 1967). Other notable works aiming for a 2022 release in time for the Cannes, Bologna and Lumière festivals include Vittorio de Sica’s Oscar-winning...
MOVIES
Variety

Film Archives Push Heritage Cinema to Educate, Find New Audiences – Lumière Festival

Institutions working on film restoration around the world are deploying remarkable creativity to get the films they’ve restored into theaters – the Lumière Institute’s eponymous film festival currently running in Lyon being a prime example. “Here at the festival, we show a lot of restored films, but we also generate many: some films are restored specially to be shown here. That allows them to get a theatrical release; it grows from a cultural project into an economic project,” says Lumière programmer Maelle Arnaud, who adds that organizers are working on a traveling festival with films bearing the “Lumiere” label. “The work the...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy