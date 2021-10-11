Love is the secret ingredient in ‘Pig’
I’ll admit— if Nicolas Cage cooked a meal for me, I’d be a little weirded out, but I’d still be flattered. Yet that’s exactly what he does in Michael Sarnoski’s debut film “Pig.” The premise is refreshingly odd. Reclusive truffle-hunter Rob Feld (Cage, “Willy’s Wonderland”) has his beloved truffle-hunting pig stolen, and he embarks on a journey into his past life to get it back. The film is an inversion of the classic revenge story: Think “John Wick,” but instead of the protagonist brutally murdering his animal-abusing enemies, he shows them empathy and compassion through the act of cooking. In this film about grief and loss, food takes center stage.www.michigandaily.com
