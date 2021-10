The Britton Deerfield Patriots captured another victory, moving their record to 6-0 on the season. In a non-league game, they dominated Webberville 68-0. Britton Deerfield started the scoring with a 30-point first quarter. Nico Johnson found Clayton Hauser on a 35-yard pass just twenty-two seconds into the action. Three minutes later, Johnson found Mason Mueller on a 70-yard deep ball, doubling the lead. The third touchdown pass of the frame saw Johnson and Tristan Johnson connect on a 46-yard toss. Nico Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 64-yard sprint on a quarterback keeper.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO