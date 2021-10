On Friday, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson offered his side of the incident with umpire Tim Timmons that led to the three-game suspension he’s now appealing. During an on-field scrum between Sox and Tigers players Monday night in Detroit, Timmons was pushing Anderson, he said. Anderson pushed back, not knowing he was pushing an umpire because Timmons was so close to him, he said. When Anderson realized who it was, it was too late.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO