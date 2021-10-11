CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

9th annual Empty Bowls Project fills community’s hearts

By DEONNA WATSON • dwatson@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY – Empty Bowls Project, which is an event to support Murray Calloway Need Line took place Friday. “This is one of my favorite events,” said Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey. “Because it means so much. Of course, here in America and, most especially Murray, a simple meal is normally not soup or chili and crackers, bread or desserts but, a lot of places don’t have hardly anything to eat. A fourth of a cup of rice feeds an entire family in third world countries for two to three days so we are blessed here.”

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Rice#Charity#Empty Bowls Project#Need Line#The Murray Art Guild#Mag
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Apple employee says she was fired for speaking out about workplace conditions

A former Apple employee said the company fired her after she advocated for better conditions in the workplace. Janneke Parrish, who was fired from her role as a product manager on Apple Maps on Thursday, told The Washington Post that she believes her firing was connected to her involvement in #AppleToo, a movement created to improve working conditions within the company.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy