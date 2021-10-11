9th annual Empty Bowls Project fills community’s hearts

MURRAY – Empty Bowls Project, which is an event to support Murray Calloway Need Line took place Friday. “This is one of my favorite events,” said Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey. “Because it means so much. Of course, here in America and, most especially Murray, a simple meal is normally not soup or chili and crackers, bread or desserts but, a lot of places don’t have hardly anything to eat. A fourth of a cup of rice feeds an entire family in third world countries for two to three days so we are blessed here.”