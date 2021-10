The Pittsburgh Steelers are as healthy as can be expected heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. With the exception of Carlos Davis who will miss his fifth-straight game, all other players not available are because they are either on the Reserve/Injured List, or about to be placed there. Otherwise, no players carry an injury status this week. With the possibility of bringing Zach Banner or Anthony McFarland off of the Reserve/Injured List, there is still the question of when JuJu Smith-Schuster will be placed on IR. These questions make the inactive list for Week 6 mostly certain until the roster changes.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO