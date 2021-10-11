KC Chiefs-Bills game was delayed, SportsBeat Live is too. Join us at 9:30 a.m. Monday

Live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football!. Can we interest anyone in an AFC Conference Championship rematch? Last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Bills 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl. Could tonight’s Sunday Night Football rematch be a potential preview of yet another playoff battle between these two teams? The Bills enter tonight’s game with a 3-1 record, defeating the Dolphins, Washington Football Team, and Texans after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. On the other side of the gridiron, Kansas City takes the field at 2-2, losing back-to-back games against the Ravens and Chargers before defeating the Eagles in Week 4. Who will exit Sunday Night Football with the W? Time will tell.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO