NFL

KC Chiefs-Bills game was delayed, SportsBeat Live is too. Join us at 9:30 a.m. Monday

By Blair Kerkhoff
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm that blew through Kansas City on Sunday delayed the Chiefs game for an hour...and The Star’s post-game SportsBeat Live. Instead of breaking down the Chiefs’ 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills from Arrowhead Stadium a couple of hours after the game, we’ll chat on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

www.kansascity.com

