MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 20 new cases of COVID-19. The case count is now at 5,362 with 5,194 recovered, 99 isolated at home, 9 hospitalized and 60 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: five cases under age 18; 10 cases ages 18-39, five cases ages 40-60; and zero cases over 60.